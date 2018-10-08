Watch: Assam’s newly elected deputy speaker Kripanath Mallah falls off elephant during welcome procession

Kripanath Mallah, newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly falls off an elephant (Image: ANI)

In an unfortunate turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Assam’s Karimganj district and the newly elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly, Kripanath Mallah, fell off an elephant when he was on the way to visit his Ratabari constituency. The incident took place on Sunday (October 8) when the legislator was riding the elephant during a welcome procession in his honour following his appointment to the new post.

In the video, released by the news agency ANI, the BJP MLA can be seen sitting on the top of the elephant along with mahout (the person who rides an elephant), while his supporters walked alongside on the road. However, both of them lost balance when the elephant suddenly starts to run. Losing balance, the duo falls on the side of the road.

Luckily, the legislator escaped unhurt as the side of the road was covered in grass. Soon after the fall, his supporters came to his rescue.

Mallah was elected as the Deputy Speaker of Assam state assembly on September 26, 2018, after the post fell vacant following BJP MLA Dilip Paul’s resignation. His appointment was announced by Assembly speaker Hitendra Goswami. Mallah, a three-time MLA, had earlier represented the Congress party twice and won the 2003 by-poll and 2011 state assembly polls on a Congress ticket. However, in the last election held in 2016, Mallah won the seat on a BJP ticket.