Watch| Asked to pay fee, Kerala lawmaker vandalises toll plaza, case registered

(Image: ANI)

In yet another incident of hooliganism, an independent Kerala MLA on Tuesday created ruckus at a toll plaza in Thrissur and vandalised it. According to reports, the ruckus was created by PC George, a veteran legislator over payment of toll fee. The Kerala lawmaker was on his way from Thrissur to Kochi when his car was stopped by toll plaza employees in Paliyekkara. The Paliyekkara toll plaza is manned by workers from other states. A CCTV footage going viral on social media shows the lawmaker getting out of the car and damaging the barrier with his supporters. According to the MLA, the toll plaza employees stopped the car although it bore the ‘MLA’ board.

Watch Kerala lawmaker vandalise the toll booth:-

#WATCH: Kerala Independent MLA PC George create ruckus at toll plaza in Thrissur, over payment of toll fee, and vandalises the barricade. A complaint has been filed. (Source: CCTV footage) (17.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/gNY2UWCvSb — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018

George is also the founder leader of Kerala Janapakasham Party (KJP). A complained has been filed with the Pudukkad police. In February last year, the lawmaker had slapped a canteen boy at an MLA’s hostel for delivering food late. In another incident, the lawmaker had waved a pistol at estate workers for allegedly shouting slogans against him in connection with a land dispute.

A similar incident took place in March this year when former Rajasthan minister Jeetmal Khant was caught on camera thrashing toll booth employees on Udaipur roads. According to reports, Khant left fuming after toll employees demanded toll from his supporters.