WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Imran Khan, asks Pakistan PM to take action against Lashkar, Jaish

Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed Pakistan PM Imran Khan for threatening India with nuclear weapons, saying even India has nuclear arms. He also asked the Pakistan PM to handle terrorist organisations like Laskar e-Taiba and Jasih-e-Mohammad breeding on his country’s soil.

“Pakistan PM talked of Tipu Sultan and Bahadur Shah Zafar in his assembly, Tipu Sultan wasn’t enemy of Hindus but the adversary of the enemies of his sultanate. He talks about atom bomb, it’s weird.we have it too. Handle your Lashkar-e-Shaitaan & Jaish-e-Shaitaan,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also slammed the BJP for holding record of largest booth workers across the country, while borders remain unsafe. “Mere musalmaan hone par shayad tumhe shak hoga ki ye vafadaar hai ya anti-national hai, magar suno meri ek baat ko, agar BJP yeh keh rahi hai ki mera booth sabse mazboot, mai keh raha hoon ki meri sarhad mazboot to mera desh mazboot (Since I am a Muslim you may doubt that I am loyal to the country or anti-national, but listen to one thing. If BJP says by booth is strongest, I say if my border is strong than my country is also strong.)

Last month, Owaisi had slammed the government’s decision to take part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ahead of External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj attending the meet. “OIC condemns India 5 times in 2018, calls our security operation ‘wicked terrorist act’ & we’re happy to be hosted by them? We used to have a foreign policy, now @PMOIndia @SushmaSwaraj have replaced it with whatever floundering, fumbling thing this is,” he had tweeted.

In another tweet, he had said, “Also what is this govt’s obsession with ‘dusre Mussalmaan desh’?! Trying to link foreign Muslim countries with Indian Muslim citizens is already strange, but seeing the invitation as ‘recognition’ of your own citizenry’s existence cannot be good foreign policy”.

#WATCH Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM: Pak PM talked of Tipu Sultan & Bahadur Shah Zafar in his assembly,Tipu Sultan wasn’t enemy of Hindus but adversary of the enemies of his sultanate.He talks about atom bomb, it’s weird..we’ve it too.Handle your Lashkar-e-Shaitaan & Jaish-e-Shaitaan. pic.twitter.com/qv5mun908e — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019

“Terrorism and extremism bear different names and labels. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and a misguided belief in its power to succeed. The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion,” the PTI quoted the minister as saying during her address to OIC nations held in Abu Dhabi.