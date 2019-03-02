WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Imran Khan, asks Pakistan PM to take action against Lashkar, Jaish

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 4:49 PM

He slammed the BJP for holding record of largest booth workers across the country.

Asaduddin Owaisi , AIMIM, pakistan, pakistan pm imran khan, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, aimim, jaish e mohammed lashkar e toibaAsaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi today slammed Pakistan PM Imran Khan for threatening India with nuclear weapons, saying even India has nuclear arms. He also asked the Pakistan PM to handle terrorist organisations like Laskar e-Taiba and Jasih-e-Mohammad breeding on his country’s soil.

“Pakistan PM talked of Tipu Sultan and Bahadur Shah Zafar in his assembly, Tipu Sultan wasn’t enemy of Hindus but the adversary of the enemies of his sultanate. He talks about atom bomb, it’s weird.we have it too. Handle your Lashkar-e-Shaitaan & Jaish-e-Shaitaan,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also slammed the BJP for holding record of largest booth workers across the country, while borders remain unsafe. “Mere musalmaan hone par shayad tumhe shak hoga ki ye vafadaar hai ya anti-national hai, magar suno meri ek baat ko, agar BJP yeh keh rahi hai ki mera booth sabse mazboot, mai keh raha hoon ki meri sarhad mazboot to mera desh mazboot (Since I am a Muslim you may doubt that I am loyal to the country or anti-national, but listen to one thing. If BJP says by booth is strongest, I say if my border is strong than my country is also strong.)

Last month, Owaisi had slammed the government’s decision to take part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ahead of External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj attending the meet. “OIC condemns India 5 times in 2018, calls our security operation ‘wicked terrorist act’ & we’re happy to be hosted by them? We used to have a foreign policy, now @PMOIndia @SushmaSwaraj have replaced it with whatever floundering, fumbling thing this is,” he had tweeted.

In another tweet, he had said, “Also what is this govt’s obsession with ‘dusre Mussalmaan desh’?! Trying to link foreign Muslim countries with Indian Muslim citizens is already strange, but seeing the invitation as ‘recognition’ of your own citizenry’s existence cannot be good foreign policy”.

“Terrorism and extremism bear different names and labels. It uses diverse causes. But in each case, it is driven by distortion of religion, and a misguided belief in its power to succeed. The fight against terrorism is not a confrontation against any religion,” the PTI quoted the minister as saying during her address to OIC nations held in Abu Dhabi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Imran Khan, asks Pakistan PM to take action against Lashkar, Jaish
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition