Watch: As Karnataka battles floods, JD(S) minister Revanna throws food packets at people in relief camp

At a time when thousands of people battle a severe flood situation in the state of Karnataka, the actions of their elected representatives have come nothing short of a shock to the flood-affected people in the state. Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna, also Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s brother, has been caught on camera doing something that has come as a rude shock for the lectorate and a reminder of the arrogance that those in power wield at times of performing their duties.

In a video that has now gone viral, the ruling JD(S) leader can be seen picking up relief food material and ‘throwing’ it at people. The video shows him throwing away food packets towards the flood-affected people living in a relief camp. Revanna is the second son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He had gone to visit the Ramananthapura village in Hassan district to meet the flood victims. Soon after interacting with the people, he started throwing biscuit packets among the people.

Many parts of Karnataka are facing floods and over 3000 people have been rescued as of now. Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan have been battered by incessant rains, that has led to increase in the rescue efforts by the government.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The Centre has assured all possible help to the state. Meanwhile, the CM has completed two days visit of the Kodagu on Sunday. “I have completed my two-day visit to the flood-affected areas in Kodagu. It was heart-wrenching to see the extent of the devastation. I visited the areas in distress,interacted with people inthe relief camps,spoke to rescue workers and reviewed the situation with officials,” the CMO tweeted.