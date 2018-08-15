​​​
  3. Watch – Arvind Kejriwal sings Hum Honge Kamyaab at Independence Day function in Delhi

Watch – Arvind Kejriwal sings Hum Honge Kamyaab at Independence Day function in Delhi

Here too, Kejriwal shared a couplet from Urdu poet Muhammad Iqbal's patriotic song "Sare Jahan Se Accha" and wished that there be all around development in the country and peace should prevail.

By: | Updated: August 15, 2018 12:52 PM
ARVIND KEJRIWAL, arvind kejriwal songs, arvind kejriwal singing hum honge kamyaab ek din, kejriwal patriotic song Kejriwal shared a couplet from Urdu poet Muhammad Iqbal’s patriotic song “Sare Jahan Se Accha” and wished that there be all around development in the country and peace should prevail.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at Delhi Secratariat. To everyone’s surprise, the chief minister sang the popular song Hum Honge Kamyaab on the ocassion. Earlier, Kejriwal tweeted reminding people that no religion teaches animosity.

Here too, Kejriwal shared a couplet from Urdu poet Muhammad Iqbal’s patriotic song “Sare Jahan Se Accha” and wished that there be all around development in the country and peace should prevail.

Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia also appealed that people free themselves for freedom from the shackles of caste, religion and narrow outlook. “Religion does not teach us animosity… We are of Hind, our homeland is Hindustan,” he tweeted. The Delhi Deputy chief minister said that only political freedom does not make a country free. “Let’s remind ourselves on the occasion that a free country is not made up of only political freedom. Freedom from the struggles over caste and religion, and narrow outlook towards women ensures that a country is truly free,” he said.

Kejriwal’s knack for breaking into a song has been seen in the past too. The chief minister was seen singing Dushyant’s popular song ‘Sirf Hungama Khada Karna Mera Maksad Nahi’ soon after his oath-taking as the chief minister in Delhi. He was also seen singing ‘Insaan Ka Insaan Se Ho Bhaichara’ during anti-corruption.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top