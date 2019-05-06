WATCH | Arvind Kejriwal greeted with chants of Modi-Modi during roadshow in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Monday greeted with chants of 'Modi-Modi' during a roadshow in Delhi. The incident happened when the AAP convener was campaigning in North East Delhi. Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted a video in which a group of people can be seen raising 'Modi-Modi' slogans while Kejriwal's cavalcade was passing through. "What has happened to Kejriwal.neither the people nor the workers in the roadshow.only police (in roadshow) to protect him from assault and everywhere Modi-Modi chants," Mishra wrote captioning the video on Twitter. \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e, \u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 - \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 pic.twitter.com\/O72dbb4pOy \u2014 Chowkidar Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2019 The incident comes just days after Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar, West Delhi. The AAP blamed the BJP for the attack and said that it would file an FIR in the case. The Delhi CM attacked Modi and asked which nationalist prime minister gets the chief minister of the national capital attacked. He said the prime minister's nationalism was fake. All the seven seats in the national capital will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. In 2014, the BJP had won all seven seats with over 46 per cent vote share. The AAP got close to 33 per cent vote share but could not translate them into seats. However, it had swept the assembly elections by bagging 67 out of 70 seats with over 54 per cent vote share. The BJP was reduced to just three seats. Despite his spectacular performance in 2015, Kejriwal wanted to tie up with Congress to stop BJP in Delhi. However, the talks between both the parties fell apart as Rahul Gandhi wanted to ally in the national capital but Kejriwal insisted for an alliance in Haryana and Punjab too. The BJP said that the Delhi CM knew he could not win as his credibility has gone in the last four years.