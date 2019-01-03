Watch: Arun Jaitley channels James Bond as paper planes fly in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi

Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed unprecedented scenes as the assembly witnessed a heated debate on the controversial Rafale issue.

Many were left gobsmacked as the opposition sent paper planes flying when Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley made his speech on the deals under the Congress-led governments instead.

Leading to a brief adjournment of the House, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admonished the MPs for their “childish behaviour”.

Defending the act, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla told ANI that they threw the paper planes “as the discussion was on Rafale but they were talking about Bofors, Agusta Westland and National Herald. We want a JPC on this issue.”

What also caught attention was Jaitley’s use of a James Bond reference as he hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress as “conspirators” in three major scams — Bofors, National Herald and AgustaWestland.

Jaitley said in his speech, “The Congress president must have watched James Bond films, in which Bond says, if it happens for the first time then it is happenstance, if it happens twice it is coincidence and if it is thrice then it is conspiracy. Congress President is doing the same.”

However, TMC MP Saugata Roy hit back at the Finance Minister and corrected him saying that Jaitley had misquoted it. Roy said, “Jaitley ji your memory is failing you. If it happens thrice then it is enemy action and not a conspiracy.”