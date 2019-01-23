WATCH: Artist celebrates Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary, makes 3D portrait with 33,000 rudraksha seeds

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 6:08 PM

The 8x8 ft. portrait is made out of 'panch Mukhi rudraksha', which we imported from Nepal. These seeds were then painted in 13 colours to make this 3D portrait.

Bal Thackeray’s 3D portrait with 33,000 rudraksha seeds (ANI)

Chetan Raut, an artist from Mumbai and his team made a rudraksha portrait of Bal Keshav Thackeray also know as Balasaheb Thackeray to celebrate his 92nd birth anniversary in the city, ANI reported. The portrait is made of 33,000 rudraksha seeds, that have been imported from Nepal.

Balasaheb Thackeray, who was the founder of Shiv Sena, began his career as a cartoonist with the English language daily The Free Press Journal in Mumbai, and later even opened his own political weekly named Marmik. In the latter part of 1960s, he formed Shiv Sena to represent the Maharashtrians.

Chetan Raut told ANI, “We all know that Balasaheb Thackeray is the emperor of the hearts of the Hindus – who always used to wear rudraksha in his hands. He has an unbreakable bond with rudraksha.”

As a tribute to the late Shiv Sena supremo, Raut and his team decided to make the portrait out of rudraksha seeds.

“The 8×8 ft. portrait is made out of ‘panch Mukhi rudraksha’, which we imported from Nepal. These seeds were then painted in 13 colours to make this 3D portrait,” Raut informed the news agency.

The portrait which might also secure a position in each of India Book of Records, Unique World Record and Asia Book of Record – was displayed near Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday for the country to see.

