Watch: Animal circuses; Children join PETA, FIAPO activists in protest

Demonstration urging govt to ban the use of animals in circuses. (ANI)

Members of animal activist groups, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) staged a demonstration in New Delhi on Saturday. They urged the government to ban the use of animals in circuses. They also voiced themselves against abuse of animal in the process of preparation of stunts at circuses. The members were joined by children during the demonstration. Demonstrators dressed up as animals and held placards to draw attention to the cause.

