WATCH | Amity Noida shocker: Gun-toting university student caught on camera, threatens youth with pistol

24-year-old Surya Kumar was arrested on Friday after the incident that occurred outside Amity University in Sector 125, Noida.

Amity Noida shocker: In a shocking incident reported from Delhi-NCR, a student from Noida’s Amity University allegedly pointed a pistol at another student of the institute over an old tiff. The student has been arrested according to a PTI report. 24-year-old Surya Kumar was arrested on Friday after the incident that occurred outside Amity University in Sector 125, Noida. A case was lodged against Kumar at the Sector 39 police station, and he has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others.

In the video that has surfaced, complainant Vivek Yadav was in his car at the parking lot outside the campus, when he was confronted by Kumar, who was in another vehicle. Kumar is seen coming towards Yadav’s car with a pistol.

#BREAKING: College student brandishes gun; threatens friends in #Noida’s Amity University. F.I.R filed against youth. pic.twitter.com/64gXCvn4Th — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 24, 2018

Yadav was quoted by PTI as saying that as soon as it happened, he quickly rolled up the windows and started the engine. He also called up the emergency police number for help. “Kumar got on to the bonnet of my car and then latched on to the window, while pointing the pistol at me,” Yadav said.

According to Yadav, he and Surya had a spat last month over parking of vehicles on the university premises. Kumar had hit Vivek Yadav by his vehicle and was scolded by the teachers. He was told not to bring his vehicle inside the campus. After that, Kumar had warned Yadav of dire consequences.

Kumar is a resident of Dasna in Ghaziabad and a final-year B.Com student, while complainant Vivek Yadav, a resident of Safrabad village in Sector 73 here, is a first-year MBA student in the university.