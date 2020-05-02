Watch: Amid Coronavirus lockdown, 18 people found travelling in concrete mixer

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed stranded migrants, students or tourists to travel to their homes.

COVID-19 lockdown: In the third phase of nationwide lockdown, as many as 18 people were found travelling in a concrete mixer by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, 18 people were found in the tank of a concrete mixer truck by the Indore police. Police said they were travelling to Lucknow from Maharashtra. The tweet quoting DSP Umakant Chaudhary said that police had sent the truck to a police station and also registered an FIR against it. It was unclear what the purpose of travel was.

The information came at a time when the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed stranded migrants, students or tourists to travel to their homes. According to a notification issued by the Ministry on April 29, the government announced that states/ UTs will be facilitating the inter-state movement of all those who are stranded in any other state. Anyone who is willing to travel will have to first be medically examined before leaving as well as when they will reach the destination. Since trains and flights are still not operational for travel, the states are asked to arrange buses. The buses will be sanitized and follow social distancing protocols while passengers are on onboard.

Apart from this, states have been asked to allocate some sources to develop standard protocols in order to send and receive stranded persons. All those who will travel, they will be under surveillance and have to undergo periodic health check-ups. Meanwhile, the government has prohibited interstate transportation for all people in order to curb the impact of Coronavirus transmission in India. More than 37,000 people have been confirmed for COVID-19 infection where 9,951 have recovered. Unfortunately, 1,218 people have also died due to the viral infection.