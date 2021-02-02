WATCH: Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle attacked in Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle today came under attack in Jalalabad city of Punjab. He was attacked near SDM’s office where he had gone to accompany his party candidates to file nominations for the upcoming municipal elections. News agency ANI shared a video in which a group of people can be seen attacking Badal’s vehicle with stones. Many of them were also armed with sticks.
While Akali Dal blamed the ruling party, reports suggest that the violent incident took place following heated exchanges between workers from both parties.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.