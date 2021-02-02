  • MORE MARKET STATS

WATCH: Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle attacked in Jalalabad

February 2, 2021 3:12 PM

Prakash SIngh Badal's vehicle attacked in Punjab. (ANI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal’s vehicle today came under attack in Jalalabad city of Punjab. He was attacked near SDM’s office where he had gone to accompany his party candidates to file nominations for the upcoming municipal elections. News agency ANI shared a video in which a group of people can be seen attacking Badal’s vehicle with stones. Many of them were also armed with sticks.

Soon after the attack, Akali Dal blamed the Congress for the incident. It claimed that the police-backed Congress goons made an attempt on the life of Sukhbir Singh Badal. “Three party workers who jumped into the president’s rescue received bullet injuries,” the party was quoted as saying by ANI.

While Akali Dal blamed the ruling party, reports suggest that the violent incident took place following heated exchanges between workers from both parties.

(More details awaited)

