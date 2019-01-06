Watch: 67 school students fall sick after consuming food

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 8:11 PM

telangana, food poisoning, telangana food poisoningThe investigation in the case is on. (ANI)

Close to 67 students of government school fall ill after consuming fruit salad served to them last night in Telangana. Students were taken to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting, ANI reported.

The students are from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a school run by the state government in Ranga Reddy, close to state capital Hyderabad. The investigation in the case is on. While 37 students were discharged after primary treatment in hospital, remaining 30 have been admitted in Niloufer Hospital.

Officials in the district have been asked to take tough actions against those involved in the incident and also offer best possible medical treatment to victims, News X said.

The fresh incident has come to light days after 11 children in state government-run shelter home fall sick after having their dinner.

Last month, close to 100 students of government schools from Bagalkot and Ballari and over 25 students of another government school in Hagalur village in Ballari fall sick after consuming mid-day meals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: 67 school students fall sick after consuming food
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition