Watch: 67 school students fall sick after consuming food

The investigation in the case is on. (ANI)

Close to 67 students of government school fall ill after consuming fruit salad served to them last night in Telangana. Students were taken to a hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting, ANI reported.

The students are from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a school run by the state government in Ranga Reddy, close to state capital Hyderabad. The investigation in the case is on. While 37 students were discharged after primary treatment in hospital, remaining 30 have been admitted in Niloufer Hospital.

Officials in the district have been asked to take tough actions against those involved in the incident and also offer best possible medical treatment to victims, News X said.

The fresh incident has come to light days after 11 children in state government-run shelter home fall sick after having their dinner.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last month, close to 100 students of government schools from Bagalkot and Ballari and over 25 students of another government school in Hagalur village in Ballari fall sick after consuming mid-day meals.