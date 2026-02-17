A serious accident took place in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, during a temple chariot procession held as part of the Mayana Kollai festival. A massive 60-foot-tall chariot overturned, leaving seven people critically injured. The incident happened during one of Vellore’s major local festivals, which is held a day after Maha Shivaratri.

What exactly happened?

The accident occurred when devotees were pulling the chariot using ropes. It reportedly went out of control and toppled over. Seven people were trapped underneath the structure when it fell. Local residents and police worked hard to rescue them and pull them out. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

There are concerns about whether strict safety guidelines issued by the district administration for temple festivals were followed. Authorities have started a detailed inquiry to find out if there were any lapses in security arrangements for the event.

More developments on the incident are awaited.