WATCH: 45 pushups in a row! Is he the fittest chief minister in India?

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Saturday enthralled the audience when he did as many as 45 pushups in one go. Deb, who was speaking at an event organised by India Today Television, did push ups with senior TV journalist Rahul Kanwal. However, Kanwal, who apparently has a leaner physique, surprised many as he surpassed the number of pushups hit by Deb.

The Tripura chief minister is a known fitness enthusiast. In June, Deb had said Tripura’s youth would be healthier if they take up the fitness challenge campaign by the union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“All the youths should stay fit. If all youths do push-ups, they will become healthy and Tripura will become healthy too … Automatically, Tripura will develop 56-inch chest and follow the direction of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ for development,” Deb was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

Deb asserted that he himself had accepted Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s fitness challenge and tweeted that he does 20 push-ups.

“I could do 20 more. Youths will feel good and fresh if they give 20, 30, 40 push-ups every morning,” he said. The chief minister had further requested the union sports minister to provide more funds to develop sports infrastructure in Tripura.

“Development doesn’t mean only industries. It also means developing sports. One has to be an all-rounder (to perform well),” the chief minister had said. The event in Agartala was attended by ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, tennis star Somdev Dev Varman, national women’s football team goalkeeper Laxmita Reang and Dronacharya awardee and gymnast Bisweswar Nandi were felicitated.

Deb had vowed that his government would work to further develop sports infrastructure in Tripura and called for Khelo Tripura, Sustho Thako Tripura (Play Tripura, Stay Healthy Tripura).