Watch: 16-year-old Ahmedabad boy develops drone that can destroy landmines without human risk

This technology is not available anywhere else, said Zala (ANI)

A 16-year-old boy from Gujarat has invented a drone named ‘EAGLE A7’ which he claims can detect and destroy landmines without any human risk. According to Harshwardhansinh Zala, the designer of the drone, this technology is not available anywhere else.

“This tech is not available anywhere else. It has multi-spectral land mine detection technology which can detect mines,” Zala, told ANI about his invention.

Zala has also received many offers from abroad, however, he wishes to help the armed forces through his tech. “I’ve received many offers to go and work abroad but it is my wish to develop this drone and deploy it to serve the Indian Army and CRPF, to save our jawans from being martyred,” he said.

Watch video:

Moreover, flying drones or remotely-piloted aircraft have become legal in India starting from December 1, 2018, with the National Drones Policy drafted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation coming into effect. The policy called “Drone Regulations 1.0” clarifies where, when and how drones can operate within India. The aviation regulator, DGCA, has designed five different categories of drones as Nano, Micro, Small, Medium, and Large.

Under this new policy, Nano drones which weigh less than 250 grams or equal doesn’t need registration or license. However, drones belonging to the remaining categories will need to be registered on the Digital Sky portal, following which a Unique Identification Number (UIN) or Unmanned Aircraft Operator’s Permit (UAOP) will be issued by the DGCA.