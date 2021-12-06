Waseem Rizvi, former UP Shia Waqf Board chief, converts to Hinduism

Recently, an FIR was registered against him by the AIMIM for his book that allegedly has objectionable statements on Prophet Mohammed. (File)

Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board today officially converted to Hinduism from Islam. The rituals were carried out by the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. Rizvi has chosen to adopt the Tyagi sect and will now be known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi.

Asserting that the development not be seen as a matter of religious conversion, Rizwi said it was a matter of personal choice. “When I was expelled from Islam, then it’s my choice which religion I accept. Sanatan Dharm is the world’s first religion and there is so much goodness and humanity in Hinduism which is not found in any other religion. I don’t consider Islam a religion,” said Rizwi.

He claimed that after every Friday’s prayers, fatwas are issued to behead him and Yati Narsinghanand and the prize money on the duo’s heads is increased.

Rizvi has often been in controversy over his remarks related to Islam. He first drew attention during his stint as the president of the UP Shia Waqf Board after demanding that nine disputed mosques be handed over to Hindus. He also said that Islamic madrasas should be shut down as they “encourage terrorism” and stifle modern education.

His statement drew the ire of clerics and several fatwas were issued against him. Rizvi had also filed a PIL in Supreme Court for the removal of 26 verses of the Quran.

As per a report in India Today, the national president of All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj welcomed Rizwi to Hinduism and urged the Centre and state governments to ensure his security. Rizvi had claimed to have received death threats.

#UPDATE | FIR has been registered in Hyderabad, Telangana against ex-Chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Wasim Rizvi, based on a complaint against him by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the former's book on Prophet Mohammed. — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

Recently, an FIR was registered against him by the AIMIM for his book that allegedly has objectionable statements on Prophet Mohammed.