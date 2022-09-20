Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned for being drunk? Civil Aviation ministry to launch probe

A day after the Lufthansa Airlines clarified that the flight from Frankfurt to New Delhi was delayed due to a change of aircraft, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that his ministry will launch a probe into the allegations of the flight getting delayed by four hours as an inebriated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was “deplaned” due to heavy drinking.



Scindia stated that the need to verify all allegations arises after a request to probe the incident was initiated by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had tweeted a media report saying that Mann was not in a state to walk and he was deboarded at the Frankfurt airport by the airlines as he was “drunk,” citing safety protocols.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” the SAD chief had tweeted.

“This incident took place on foreign land. We will have to verify all facts. We will have to wait for the data the airlines shares with us. After a request to look into this matter was sent to me, I will certainly take it up,” Scindia told reporters.

After several users reached out to the Lufthansa Airlines on Twitter, seeking a clarification behind the delay, the official handle ‘Lufthansa News’ tweeted in reply, “Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change.”

The AAP has strongly refuted the claims and said that the opposition parties were trying to malign Mann’s image.