Was he bursting ‘green crackers? Forensic to find out after Delhi police arrest man

Delhi Police have arrested an east Delhi resident for bursting firecrackers after his neighbour complained to the cops. This comes days after the Supreme Court issued directions about firecrackers use during festivities in the country. The top court had ruled that only green firecrackers would be allowed to burst with time limits to check the pollution levels.

However, now the next task is to identify whether the crackers burst by the man arrested were green or not, which seems difficult to find. The police and officials of the forensic science laboratory (FSL) are still mulling how to check whether crackers burst by the accused were green or not in the absence of clear standards for identification.

According to The Indian Express report, Ghazipur-resident, Damandeep, was bursting crackers outside his house along with his children when the neighbours dialled the police station. The police said that the accused has violated the SC orders and was bursting a year old crackers, which have been seized now and a case under IPC section 188 was registered at Ghazipur police station. Seized crackers will be sent to FSL for examination, said police.

However, FSL officials told The Indian Express this will be the first case of them having to examine firecrackers, and there is ‘no set standard to ascertain whether a cracker is ‘green’, as there is lack of clarity on the definition and composition of permitted chemicals.” They said that a standard on what constitutes a ‘green cracker’ needs to be set first.

As compared to the conventional firecrackers, green crackers are said to be less harmful. They do not contain harmful chemicals resulting in less pollution emission, thereby reducing air pollution.

The apex court in its ruling had suggested manufacture of green crackers with low emission and decibel standards. During Diwali, firecrackers can be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm, while on Christmas and New Year days between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am, the apex court ruled.