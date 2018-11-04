Was forced to marry ‘urbane’ Aishwarya Rai, firm on divorce decision: Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has said that he was married to Aishwarya Rai against his wishes. Confirming that he has filed an application for divorce in a family court in Patna, Tej Pratap on Saturday told reporters, “I have been living a stifled (ghut ghut ke) life. How long can one go on like this?”

Tej Pratap, who had served as the Health minister in Grand Alliance government, said that he was forced to marry the ‘urbane’ Aishwarya.

“I had told my parents that I did not wish to marry at this moment of time. But nobody listened to me,” he said, adding that he will not withdraw his petition.

“Ours was a mismatch. I am a simple man with simple habits while she is a modern woman, educated in Delhi and used to live in a metropolis,” he opined.

Tej Pratap even said that he has not been on talking terms with Aishwarya for the past couple of months.

Tej Pratap’s petition will come up before the court for hearing on November 29. In his petition, Tej Pratap has stated cruelty as the reason for seeking the divorce.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed strong displeasure over the media spotlight on the divorce petition filed by Tej Pratap. He said that family matters should not be highlighted in public.

Reacting to the latest developments, RJD leader and close aide of Lalu Prasad, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said that the episode will have no bearing on Tej Pratap’s political career who is a sitting MLA from Mahua constituency.

“Why would Tej Pratap’s divorce petition affect anybody politically? Did not the BJP win elections and Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister despite his separation from his wife?” he said.

Tej Pratap was married to Aishwarya on May 12. Aishwarya is the daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former CM Daroga Rai. The wedding ceremony was attended by top politicians including CM Nitish Kumar.