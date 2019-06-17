‘Was deliberating’: Ashwini Choubey’s defence after being caught napping during Health Minister’s presser on Bihar AES deaths

In a bizarre defence of his snoozing act caught on camera as Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressed a press conference during his visit to Bihar's Muzaffarpur, junior Health minister Ashwini Choubey said that he was deliberating and did not doze off as was being claimed by the media. Over 100 children have passed away in Muzaffarpur alone in the past 12 days and schools and colleges in the district have been ordered shut till June 22 in view of the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome epidemic that has gripped the state. On Sunday, the Union Health minister visited the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the Muzaffarpur district, the worst hit in the state, and addressed a press conference. Choubey, who was by his side at the presser, was seen yawning and snoozing as the minister listed out the measures being taken to control the situation. Today, Choubey categorically denied dozing off during the presser and said he was instead in "deep deliberation". Since January 1, at least 358 children diagnosed with AES have been admitted to the SKMCH and Kejriwal Matrisadan in the district. According to Principal Secretary (Health), the disease had affected 222 blocks in 12 districts, with Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and East Champaran being significantly hit. #BiharChildDeaths | MoS Health Ashwini Choubey defends his \u2018snoozing\u2019. He says, \u2018I was deliberating shocker\u2019. Listen in to \u2018snoozing\u2019 Choubey. More details by @ @MeghaSPrasad. pic.twitter.com\/2wgMjUxga9 \u2014 TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 17, 2019 The state government, particularly Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is yet to break his silence on the issue, inviting attacks from Opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party. The state government of the BJP and the JDU is being slammed for systemic failure leading to the deaths. JDU leaders, however, maintain that the Chief Minister is montoring the situation closely and has also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased children and has also issued directions to officials of the Health department, the district administration and doctors for appropriate measures.