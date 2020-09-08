BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Madhya Pradesh has claimed that coronavirus can’t infect her because she was born in soil and cow dung. The politician, Imarti Devi, State Minister for Women and Child Development in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, was speaking to reporters in Gwalior.

A video of the minister being circulated widely on the internet shows her telling journalists how it was incorrectly reported by the media that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Tumahi they, akele tum. Tumey humein corona bata deo. Imarti Devi matti mey paida bhai, gobar mein paida bhai, itte karre kitanu hain ki, Corona ke aas paas nahi aa payein. ( You were there and you said that I have coronavirus. I was born in soil and cow dung. There are so many germs there that corona will not come anywhere near me),” she says in the viral video.

Besides Devi, several others have made bizarre claims regarding the spread and containment of the deadly virus. A few days ago, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was trolled on Twitter after a video clip showing him endorsing a food product went viral. The video clip showed Meghwal endorsing ‘Bhabhiji Papad’, which according to him can help develop antibodies needed to fight the coronavirus.

Earlier, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani Maharaj had said that cow urine and cow dung can be used for treating novel coronavirus disease.

The virus has claimed 1,589 lives in Madhya Pradesh. The state has so far reported 73,574 cases.