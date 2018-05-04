Warning! Thunderstorm likely in western UP tomorrow – Saharanpur, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnore, Baghpat, Meerut might be hit

On Wednesday, a high-intensity hail and dust storm ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh leaving 75 people dead and 87 injured in 23 districts of the state, official sources said. (PTI)

The meteorological department today said that thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds, was “very likely” at isolated places in western parts of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. A spokesperson of the MeT department said Saharanpur, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnore, Baghpat and Meerut might be hit by storm. On Wednesday, a high-intensity hail and dust storm ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh leaving 75 people dead and 87 injured in 23 districts of the state, official sources said. They said 331 cattle had perished in the storm in which Agra district was the worst affected.