Warning! Red alert declared in 3 districts of Kerala for 7 October – Here is what CM Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed

In an evening weather bulletin issued on Wednesday, the department warned of heavy rains in the next four days. (PTI)Hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy rains in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that red alert has been issued in three districts for Oct 7 and directed the administration to take necessary action to handle the crisis. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state till October 7.

Informing about the move, Vijayan told ANI: “District administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji.”

Fishermen have been advised to reach the safer coast by October 5. “Disaster Management Authority has met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and asked for 5 companies of NDRF,” the chief minister said.

He further said that IMD has issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian sea close to Sri Lankan coast. “This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a warning has been issued on the same. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep,” he added.

In an evening weather bulletin issued on Wednesday, the department warned of heavy rains in the next four days. It said: “Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Kerala. Rough to very rough Sea Conditions are likely to prevail over South and the Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.”