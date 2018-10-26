Warm Regards, Narendra Modi! A letter from PM may soon land at your doorstep

Aware of the situation, the Prime Minister has taken the responsibility upon himself. His method, a grassroot remedy available for the cause – penning a personal letter.

PM Narendra Modi is all set to send 100 million letters to spread the awareness about the recently launched Ayushman Bharat programme. But why? It has emerged that most of the 50 million beneficiaries of the programme don’t have a clue that they are entitled to such benefits and what they have to do in order to avail it. The situation has probably arisen because people didn’t have to do through any documentation for the scheme.

Aware of the situation, the Prime Minister has taken the responsibility upon himself. His method, a grassroot remedy available for the cause – penning a personal letter. Modi has decided to write letters to 100 million families educating them about the benefits of the programme, says a report by Bloomberg.

The programme has automatically registered 40 percent of India’s population that make up the bottom of the population as per the socio-economic caste census data.

What is the Ayushmann Bharat scheme?

PM Modi had rolled out the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) on September 25 from Jharkhand. The ambitious scheme was later renamed as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY). It aims to provide an average of Rs 5 lakh per family annually. All the beneficiaries can avail the benefits in the government and listed private hospitals.

As per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data, the scheme will benefit poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers’ families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas.

However, there are little complications involved that the beneficiaries may not be aware of. For example, the entitlement is being decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the SECC database. The beneficiaries are identified based on the deprivation categories (D1, D2, D3, D4, D5, and D7) identified under the SECC database for rural areas. For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement and so on.

Why a game-changer?

An ambitious initiative by PM Narendra Modi, PMJAY is said to be world’s largest health coverage scheme. It is also expected to be party’s major poll planks before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The scheme covers most Indian states, and henceforth, 50 crore families which fall under its ambit.