Wardha: Three killed, several injured in explosion in Pulgaon Army Depot

Wardha: Two killed, several injured in explosion in Pulgaon Army Depot

At least three people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion in Pulgaon Army Depot of Maharashtra’s Wardha on Tuesday morning. According to news agency ANI, the incident happened in a military firing range area of Wardha.

A defence official confirmed the death toll to PTI. “Three killed in explosion near ordnance depot in Maharashtra’s Wardha district.”

He added that explosion took place while disposing old explosives. “The incident took place around 7 am while ammunition was being unloaded.”

The deceased included an ammunition factory employee and two labourers.

#SpotVisuals: Two killed, several injured in an explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Wardha. Further details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9hHbsBXLbO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

In 2016, a blast at the ammunition depot at Pulgaon had claimed 16 lives.