‘War with China will include Pakistan too’, Amarinder Singh says India must strengthen its military

Amarinder Singh says India must strengthen its military. (file pic)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said that the military is the only solution to deal with China and any war with China will include Pakistan too. Amarinder was speaking during an online Idea Exchange at The Indian Express on Wednesday.

While acknowledging that India is in a better position than 1962, Singh said the Chinese coming to Galwan in Ladakh has not happened for the first time.

“Mark my words, any war with China will be a collusive one, with Pakistan as well,” he said.

“This business of coming to Galwan, this is not for the first time… In 1962 they came to Galwan…,” he said.

“But the fact is that we are in a much, much better position. Now we have a whole corps there, which means 10 brigades,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that China has been flexing muscles in Ladakh, but India could give them a ‘bloody nose’ and called for India to strengthen its military.

“The Chinese are going to be very foolish if they think they can come on us. They had a bloody nose in 1967, and I think the second time also they will get a bloody nose,” he said.

Singh said that the Chinese are demanding Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal areas, “when is this going to stop?”

“And I think you can put a stop to this only when we can deal with them militarily,” he said.

India and China have been locked in a border dispute for decades. The militaries of the two Asian giants have remained locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley since early May. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in Galwan in mid-June. The Chinese side also suffered significant casualties.