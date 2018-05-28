War over Kumaraswamy at ‘mercy’ of Congress comment: Yeddyurappa says CM must apologise

BS Yeddyurappa (ANI)

Day after Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy reportedly said he was at the “mercy” of the Congress and not people of the state as he did not receive full mandate, the JD(S) leader received a flak from his predecessor and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa.

“Kumaraswamy must apologise for his statement. I want to remind him that he took oath as the Chief Minister to serve the people of Karnataka, not Congress party. He cannot work as the CM of Congress party. It is clear that Kumaraswamy is at the mercy of Congress, ” Yeddyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

Yeddyurappa was appointed as chief minister for two days after the saffron party, being the single largest in the Assembly, was first invited earlier this month to form the government.

The chief minister was quoted as saying by the PTI, “The people of the state rejected me and our party. I had sought an absolute majority. I have heard the statements of farm leaders too and how much they supported me.”

“Mine is not an independent government. I had requested the people to give me a mandate that prevents me from succumbing to any pressure other than you. But today I am at the mercy of the Congress. I am not under the pressure of the 6.5 crore people of the state,” he added as per the agency.

Apart from Yeddyurappa, other BJP leaders have also slammed H D Kumaraswamy’s remark. Taking to Twitter Union Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda asked Kumaraswamy whether he would compromise interests of Kannadigas in order to retain power.

“Sri @hd_kumaraswamy Honble @CMofKarnataka says he is indebted to @INCIndia not to 6.0 crore Kannadigas. Sir I would like to ask u 1) will u compromise interest of Kannadigas just to retain your power 2) Whats your local standee for corrupt congress is it partnership enterprise (sic),” he tweeted.

Kumaraswmy should not have “stooped” so low, the party said. “This statement of H D Kumaraswamy proves he cares two hoots to six crore people of Karnataka. A democratically elected CM could not have stooped much lower than this in deriding his own people,” it added.