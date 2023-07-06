Wanted contract killer, Kamil, arrested following encounter in Delhi’s Rohini

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a contract killer, wanted in multiple cases of murders, after an early morning encounter in Delhi’s Rohini.

According to police, the criminal, identified as Kamil, resorted to firing at the police team when he was asked to surrender. The dreaded criminal was hit in the leg as officers opened retaliatory firing, following which he was arrested.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a contract killer, Kamil following an encounter around Rohini Sector 29-30. As per Police, he has more than 12 cases registered against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at Jama Masjid area of Delhi. One… pic.twitter.com/hQN5NqBSAX — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

One pistol was recovered from Kamil, who has been admitted to a nearby hospital with a bullet injury.

Kamil has more than 12 cases against him, including the recent case where a person died in firing at Jama Masjid area of Delhi.

More details will follow.