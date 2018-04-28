‘Want votes? Adopt kids’: MP governor Anandiben Patel’s advice to BJP workers

Madhya Pradesh (MP) governor Anandiben Patel. (PTI)

In an undated video that is doing rounds on social media, Madhya Pradesh (MP) governor Anandiben Patel can be seen advising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to gain votes by adopting poor kids in Chitrakoot. Patel can be seen addressing BJP leaders and asking them to adopt poor and malnourished kids in order to garner votes for the party in elections. Anandiben was on a trip to Chitrakoot ahead of President Ramnath Kovind’s two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh that starts on April 28th.

The Madhya Pradesh governor can be seen strongly encouraging the saffron party leaders in the video. “Go to every village. Sit with poor kids, take them in your lap, be affectionate towards them, adopt them and fulfill their needs if you want to get votes. You don’t get votes just like that,” she said as quoted in a Times of India report. She further added that it is the only way that the party can about in order to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2022 dream. “Run campaigns for children’s welfare. It is not that tough. Do this if you want to fulfil PM Modi’s 2022 vision,” the MP governor said.

The video also shows Anandiben Patel telling officers surrounding her that they might not need any political incentives to work for children, but she sure does need them. “Aapko toh vote lena nahi, humein to vote lena hai,” the MP governor can be seen saying.

The video went viral on social media on Friday and Patel was reportedly in the Satna district when it was made. The video has made the Congress party furious over the remarks of the former Gujarat Chief Minister. The Rahul Gandhi led party plans to write to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the wake of Patel’s remarks and tell them about how she is allegedly misusing her constitutional post.