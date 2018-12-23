Want to visit the Statue of Unity? Here are detailed tourist guidelines

Till November, over 2.5 lakh tourist visited the iconic statue standing high on the river Narmada in Kevadiya colony, 90 kilometres southeast of Vadodara, Gujarat. (Reuters)

The Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year on October 31. Till November, over 2.5 lakh tourist visited the iconic statue standing high on the river Narmada in Kevadiya colony, 90 kilometres southeast of Vadodara, Gujarat. So if you are planning to visit the world’s tallest statue, here are some of the key tourist guidelines that will help you navigate this architectural marvel.

How To Reach

The nearest cities from the Statue of Unity are Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat. These cities are well connected via Air, Rail and Road. The nearest city — by rail and air — will be Vadodara which is a two-hour drive from Vadodara International Airport and city Railway Station. The statue is 198 Kms from Ahmedabad and 156 km from Surat.

Monday Closed

The Statue of Unity will be closed for the tourists every Monday due to maintenance work. Except for Monday, it is open on all days for the public from 9 am to 6 pm.

Book Tickets Online

Tourists can book their tickets online by visiting the official website: www.soutickets.in. The visiting tourists can book tickets for express entry and gallery viewing. They can also buy bus Ticket and entry tickets. Some of the attractions that you don’t want to miss are a museum and audiovisual gallery, laser light and sound show, observation deck view, the valley of flower and ferry services.

Under the express entry, the ticket price for observation deck view, the valley of flower, memorial, museum and audiovisual gallery, statue site, Sardar Sarovar dam is fixed at Rs 1000 for all (children/adult). For gallery viewing, the ticket price for the same sites is fixed at 200 for Children between 3-15 years and Rs 350 for adults.