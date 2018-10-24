Want to renounce Indian citizenship? Now, you have to explain reasons behind the move!

The Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the rules of the declaration of renunciation of citizenship.

In a bid to know why people renounce Indian citizenship, the government has now made it mandatory for the applicants who want to move abroad to explain the reasons behind leaving the country. To apply this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the rules of the declaration of renunciation of citizenship, the PTI reported.

According to the change, the applicants who want to renounce Indian citizenship will have to state the circumstance in the prescribed form and on receipt of the declaration of renunciation, the authority concerned will start the process. However, the report suggests that applications will be processed only after the authority is satisfied with the correctness of the particulars of the declaration stated under the rules.

The government has also simplified the rules for the foreign-origin spouse of an Indian national or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. According to the report, now the foreign-origin spouse of OCI cardholders will be eligible for the obtaining the OCI card — a privileged card which allows life-long visa for visiting the country.

Citing a government notification, the report said that now the spouse of an Indian citizen or of an OCI cardholder —after fulfiling all the laid down conditions— shall be eligible to apply for OCI card. Earlier, this facility was not for the foreign spouses.

An OCI cardholder gets multiple relaxations when it comes to entries or stays in India. According to the report, a registered OCI cardholder is exempted from registration with Foreign Regional Registration Officer for any length of stay in India.

The OCI card, which was launched in 2006, provides for registration as OCI of all Persons of Indian Origin who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or thereafter. However, this option is not applicable to a person who is or had been a citizen of Pakistan and Bangladesh.