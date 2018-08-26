Walking the talk: Know how a number of groups and environmentalists are working hard to educate people on importance of environment

A foraging activity in progress during one of Kush Sethi’s nature walks.

Demystifying nature and ecology

In New Delhi, where pollution levels are infamously toxic, urban ecologist Kush Sethi wants to create awareness about deforestation. With the help of a curated walk through shrinking forests in the city, Sethi takes a dozen people in a group thrice a month, engaging them in a dialogue about the environment.

Interestingly, the special walks designed by the 27-year-old take place in patches of heavy greenery in the national capital region. Through these walks, the New Delhi-based environmentalist hopes to raise awareness and demystify topics such as ecology, pollution, native plant species, water table level, etc.

Take, for instance, his moonlight walk through Sanjay Van, located between Jawaharlal Nehru University and Qutub Minar. People are able to connect with their surroundings during the walk without any distractions, Sethi asserts. Even though it is only 1,500 acres in size, Sanjay Van is one of the few surviving forest covers in the city. The environmentalist feels raising awareness about Sanjay Van, hence, becomes important, as the forest area is threatened not only by deforestation, but other problems as well, such as encroachment, expanding religious structures, human traffic, petty crime, as well as invasive plant species that grow unattended. “It is Dilli’s lungs and home to several animals, such as the nilgai, jackals and multiple bird species,” he says.

Sethi, who developed an interest in environment conservation while still in school, went on to graduate in chemistry from Delhi University and later pursued a post-graduation in green chemistry from the University of York, England, to better understand the “natural world” around him.

“Once back in Delhi, the first job I got—a research-based project on environment conservation in the Delhi Ridge area—was about urban ecology and sustainability,” Sethi says, adding that the job combined all his interests—environmental activism, botany, conservation, policy and walking—and eventually led him to curate a walk for research purposes in Sanjay Van.

“It (walking) started as a necessary tool to gather findings from the forest,” says Sethi, adding that one of his colleagues on the Delhi Ridge research, Aastha Chauhan, also participated in his initiative and started a Facebook page called ‘What’s happening in Sanjay Van?’ to spread word about their work.

When the duo realised that these walks were a great way to learn about the forest, they decided to help others explore as well, and started bringing one or two people along with them at night, giving birth to the moonlight ‘Sanjay Van Walk’. “I knew it was a success when people started sharing different perspectives on conservation and awareness of natural spaces,” Sethi says, adding, “Once we had gathered five-six people, we posted it on Facebook and the group size expanded from seven to 16 on every full-moon night.”

The highlight of their walk—and a revelation for millennials, as per Sethi—is foraging for food in the forest. “The basic idea behind it is to gradually learn to identify different plant species, some of which are medicinal, some edible and some poisonous, yet none which require humans to grow them,” says the nature enthusiast. With a plant-based ingredient list in hand, walkers are encouraged to go looking through the shrubbery, and taught to identify and collect edible flowers such as nasturtium, begonia, dianthus, marigold, etc. “We also forage for wild greens such as amaranth, wood sorrel, purslane, mallow, chickweed, etc, which end up becoming saag,” says Sethi, adding that, post-collection, all these ingredients go into a multi-course meal after the walk, with a drink and dessert for the walkers.

The five- to six-hour walk, however, might not suit everybody. For such people, Sethi has a shorter one as well (one-two hours) in the Sanjay Van neighbourhood, which involves spotting native species of trees, plants, etc.

Bringing children closer to nature

Chandrasekaran, who used to work as a corporate professional in Chennai until a year ago, resigned to set up Canopy Nature Academy.

Forest bathing—the practice of making a short and leisurely visit to the forest—first originated in the 1980s in Japan and has since been scientifically proven to improve health. As per studies, it boosts the immune system, reduces blood pressure and stress, improves the mood, helps children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, accelerates recovery from illness, increases energy levels and improves sleep. “Children are curious,” says Saravanan Chandrasekaran, founder of Coimbatore-based Canopy Nature Academy, an organisation that promotes nature education programmes and curates trekking and birdwatching trips in nearby forests for children. “They will venture into the forest without realising there may be scorpions and snakes within,” he says, adding that kids excitedly lead the way during the treks he curates for them.

Safety of the children, however, is the first priority, Chandrasekaran asserts. “I do not take children anywhere unsafe. If there are 20 kids, there will be at least 10 volunteers, so that each child gets personal attention. We also try to keep the group small (a maximum of 20 children are allowed on first-come-first-serve basis),” he says.

Chandrasekaran, who used to work as a corporate professional in Chennai until a year ago, resigned to set up Canopy Nature Academy. Talking about his love for nature, Chandrasekaran says, “I never feel as alive as when I am in a forest. Sitting back and observing the birds and bees soothes my mind and also awakens my curiosity.”

Canopy Nature Academy, he says, is a “not-for-profit” initiative and run by a team of young naturalists who are passionate about environment conservation. The cost for the trek, which takes children to the Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park in Anaikatti, is covered through a nominal fee charged from the parents of the participating children.

A big challenge, however, is the fact that the state department allows ventures only to a few designated trek routes and areas within the forest. Treks also get cancelled frequently due to rains, forest fires, etc. Chandrasekaran, however, doesn’t grudge all that, saying that allowing free access to forests might, in fact, lead to dumping of plastic, etc, but he does underscore the need to start exploring other terrains such as foothills and wetlands, which are more accessible and less dangerous. “We need more responsible wildlife tourism that blends enjoyment with education and learning,” he says, adding, “It is very important that we stimulate children intellectually while allowing them time to enjoy and bond with nature.”

The turtle protection force

Supraja Dharini, founder-chairperson of the Chennai-based TREE Foundation, which organises turtle walks on the state’s beaches.

“We normally take 100-120 people for turtle walks during January-March and charge a nominal fee of Rs 100,” says conservationist Supraja Dharini, the founder-chairperson of the Chennai-based Trust for Environment, Education, Conservation and Community Development (TREE) Foundation, an organisation, which works for environmental conservation. Turtle walks—walking along the stretch of a beach to guide hatchlings and ensure they reach the sea safely—are an essential part of conservation and awareness efforts in Chennai.

Sea turtles, protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, face grave threats in local seas, such as water pollution, poaching, etc. It, hence, becomes important to fight for their survival, especially species such as the Olive Ridley turtle, which have been declared endangered by the WWF. And this is what the TREE Foundation, which conducts walks between the fishing villages of Periya Neelangarai and Marakkanam, aims to do.

They also have a hatchery in Injambakkam, Chennai, where collected eggs from the beach are incubated and hatchlings released to the sea. Volunteers also rescue injured turtles, treat them, and release them back into the sea. “Before the walk, we screen a documentary to explain the dos and don’ts to volunteers,” shares Dharini. This is done to acquaint participants with the conservation efforts and prepare them for the work involved, which includes shielding hatchlings from harm and egging them on to the sea. “People from all walks of life volunteer, but it is difficult work,” shares Dharini, warning that potential volunteers should be passionate about the work and not attend for “timepass”.

Naturally then, on their first turtle walk, volunteers can only observe. “We select volunteers from those interested after they have attended the orientation (documentary screening) and the walk… we gauge whether they can handle it,” says Dharini, adding that they utilise the walk fee for the maintenance of their hatchery and the veterinary expenses for turtles in their care.

Founded in 2002, the TREE Foundation, which works in tandem with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s wildlife wing and the Department of Fisheries, the Kadal Aamai Paadukavalargal, aims to protect marine turtle population, while increasing awareness among coastal communities about marine life.

Together, their members patrol the beaches in Chennai from time to time, even during off-season, as these animals tend to get washed ashore in injured condition. Listing some requirements for volunteers, Dharini says they must wear warm clothing, a sturdy pair of walking shoes, and carry a flashlight and water bottle. They may also bring a camera, if they so wish, Dharini smiles.

The Olive Ridley warriors

Akhila Balu

Even though many Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings make their way from the beach to the sea from January to March, only a small percentage survives the elements. What gives them more of a fighting chance are organisations such as the Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN).

“It is important to understand that conserving these turtles and ensuring their survival reflects on the health of the ocean,” says Akhila Balu, who has been volunteering with the SSTCN for the past 13 years. Turtle walks, hence, go a long way in sensitising people about the issue, says Balu, an MPhil in economics, who has chosen to work as an environmentalist. The SSTCN hosts walks during the nesting (June to December), as well as the hatching season (January-March), she says.

For the walk, volunteers collect at Neelankarai Beach near midnight. The SSTCN team begins the session with a question-answer round, where volunteers are encouraged to ask questions about turtles, their conservation, etc. The team explains to them why these conservation efforts are necessary, as turtles swim thousands of kilometres to lay eggs.

During the walk, volunteers are required to scare off predators from the eggs. This patrolling, in fact, continues well into April. “The chance of a newborn Olive Ridley turtle surviving is one in 1,000,” says 32-year-old Balu, adding that newborn turtles face various types of predators on land, in water and even from sky.

The turtles are at risk, in fact, even before they hatch from their eggs. This is why SSTCN volunteers collect eggs laid by female turtles during the nesting season. Their hatchery, located near Besant Nagar Beach, is where the eggs are deposited for safekeeping until hatching—injured turtles are also nursed here. “We do this because the eggs face a threat from predators such as crows, dogs and jackals, which dig up the eggs to eat them… sometimes there are poachers who steal them as well,” says Balu.

As the month of January approaches, volunteers send off these hatchlings into the sea.