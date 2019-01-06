Walkathon organised in Hyderabad to mark CISF golden jubilee

A 5 km walkathon was organised by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) on CISF’s Golden Jubilee year in Hyderabad on Sunday.
A 5 km walkathon was organised by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) on CISF’s Golden Jubilee year in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The event was organised to create awareness on good health, fitness and security. Thousands of people participated in the event. Cricketer Mithali Raj flagged off the walkathon.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.