Walkathon organised in Hyderabad to mark CISF golden jubilee (ANI Photo)

A 5 km walkathon was organised by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) on CISF’s Golden Jubilee year in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event was organised to create awareness on good health, fitness and security. Thousands of people participated in the event. Cricketer Mithali Raj flagged off the walkathon.