Walk the talk, Nitish Kumar cautions new Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Nitish Kumar asks new DGP Gupteshwar Pandey to focus on law and order situation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has warned Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey to be ready to face the heat if he fails to discharge his duties. Speaking at an event in Patna on Wednesday, Kumar referred to the extensive media coverage that the new appointee has been getting since he joined duty on January 31. Nitish asked the DGP to focus on maintaining the law and order situation in the state.

Kumar noted that Pandey’s statements are getting space on front pages of newspapers and inviting applause from people. However, he cautioned the top cop that the same media would destroy him in the next few months if they notice laxity in work.

“If you see the front page page (of newspapers), you would come to know what’s happening… you have to do it, we can only monitor, ask you and direct you but it is you who will have to execute,” he said.

“The speeches you are delivering… media will give you space on the front page. But if you fail to walk the talk, the same media will destroy you. If media has brought you to the front page, it is for sure that it will tear you into pieces,” Kumar added.

Watch video:

The Chief Minister noted that a government’s image is built on the way it controls crime and maintains the law and order situation.

“The reputation of a government depends on how it deals with incidents of crime and maintains the law and order situation. No matter how much you work, one or two incidents will spoil your whole image,” he added.

Kumar said that he is not hungry for publicity and hence he stays away from media. Kumar said this while responding to new DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s claim that Bihar will witness a sea of change in the next 100 days and organised crime will be contained.

Pandey is a 1987-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer. He took charge as the 51st DGP of Bihar in January this year.