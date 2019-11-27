‘Waking President up at 4 AM to sign order an assault on his office’: Chidambaram targets BJP on Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram advised the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra to work together to implement common interests (File)

Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failed attempt to return to power in Maharashtra, terming it the most “egregious violation of the Constitution”.

“What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019,” Chidambaram said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

Referring to the presidential assent to remove President’s Rule in Maharashtra at 5.47 am on November 23 and the way Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister, Chidambaram said, “It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4.00 am to sign an order revoking President’s Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning?”

The former Finance Minister, who is lodged in Tihar Jail for over three months now, extended greetings to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra and asked the three parties to rise above individual party interests to work together to implement the common interests. “Please subordinate your individual party interests and work together to implement the common interests of the three parties – farmers’ welfare, investment, employment, social justice and women and child welfare,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Chidambaram in the Tihar Jail. The meeting came ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Chidambaram’s bail application in the INX Media corruption case.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met him in September, in an indication that the party stands with Chidambaram in challenging times. On Monday, Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari also met him.