‘Waiting for fun’! BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi’s ’15-minute’ challenge to Modi; watch video

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses at the launch of the party’s nationwide “Save the Constitution” campaign at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s ’15-minute debate’ challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a sharing a video of the Congress president’s goof-ups in parliament. Tweeting the video containing Rahul Gandhi’s past goof-ups in the Parliament, the BJP conveyed to the Congress president: “Rahul ji, we all want you to speak in Parliament… How can we let go off such fun!.”

On Monday, while speaking at the Congress-led ‘Save the Constitution’, Gandhi had said, “If I am allowed to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi will run away.”

Rahul ji, we all want you to speak in Parliament… How can we let go off such fun! pic.twitter.com/HQyc3IfETX — BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2018

Stepping up his attack on PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi had said the prime minister was only interested in coming to power again even as the country may burn.

“The entire country understands that our prime minister is interested in only one thing. Modi ji has an interest in only Modi ji. How does Narendra Modi ji become the prime minister (again)? This is the only question whose answers Modi ji wants,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Reacting to Gandhi’s dare, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had told reporters on Monday, “When Rahul Gandhi, who remain out of the country for 15 day, says he has to speak for 15 minutes, then the country asks him: ‘Are you serious?’ Stop fooling the country,” Patra had said.

राहुल गांधी, जो महीने में १५ दिन विदेश में रहेते है और वो जब कहते है कि मुझे १५ मिनिट बोलना है तो देश पूछता है Are you Serious ?

देश को भ्रमित करना बंध कीजिए राहुलजी : श्री @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/HnqaVh8ztz — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) April 23, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah had termed Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign as an effort to save the “dynasty.”

“Our institutions which are an outcome of our Constitution today need to be saved from the onslaught of the Congress Party. The Congress Party has spared no institution and is attacking the EC, Supreme Court, Army for petty political gains,” Shah said in a statement.

“Those who do not trust the Army, the judiciary, the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, EVMs and the RBI are now saying democracy is in danger. India has a vibrant democracy and a vibrant Constitution,” the BJP chief added.

Shah further said, “They do not want rule of democracy but they want rule of dynasty. Its ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign is nothing but a farce that seeks to perpetuate the rule of dynasty over the rule of democracy. Like in the past, we need to protect the Constitution from the Congress.”