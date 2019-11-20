Wait till tomorrow afternoon, says Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra government formation

Sanjay Raut claimed that talks with the Congress and the NCP on government formation in Maharashtra are proceeding in the right direction.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that talks with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party on government formation in Maharashtra are proceeding in the right direction. Raut claimed that all obstructions delaying a resolution to the ongoing stalemate in the state will be over by Thursday afternoon and a new government will take charge in Maharashtra before December.

“All the obstructions which were there in last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

“The process to form the government will complete in next 5-6 days and a popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on,” Raut said.

Raut’s remark comes in the midst of reports that NCP and Congress are yet to take a call on extending support to the Shiv Sena. On Monday, Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. It was expected that a decision will be announced after the meeting, but Pawar denied discussing the matter with Sonia.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Sharad Pawar and the NCP for taking a stand against entering the well of the House and causing disruptions. Today, Pawar is scheduled to meet PM Modi in the Parliament today afternoon, on the issue of Maharashtra farmers. Amid a buzz around that meeting, Raut denied the possibility of “anything cooking” between the NCP and the BJP.

“If a leader meets the Prime Minister, does this mean there is something suspicious? He is the Prime Minister of the entire nation. Farmers are facing problems in Maharashtra. Pawar sahab and Uddhav sahab always think about farmers.”

“If Uddhav Thackeray comes to Delhi regarding farmers issue, and all MPs meet PM ‘toh kya khichdi pakti hai’? Be it inside the Parliament or outside it, anyone can meet the PM. Pawar sahab is very well known in the agricultural arena, he knows the situation in the state,” he added.

Raut said that the Shiv Sena had requested Pawar to brief the PM about the farmers’ situation. “All MPs of Maharashtra, irrespective of their parties, will meet PM and tell him about the farmers’ situation. We will try to ensure that the Centre gives them maximum possible help,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the newly elected 56 MLAs on November 22. They have been asked to come with their identity cards and be ready to stay for 5-6 days in Mumbai if required.

The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. It has sought the support of NCP’s 54 and Congress’ 44 MLAs to go past the halfway mark of 145. The BJP has 105 MLAs.