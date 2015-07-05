Vyapam scam: Vivek Tankha calls for independent investigation under Supreme Court

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha on Sunday called for an independent investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervison after the death of journalist Akshay Singh, who had gone to take an interview of the family of a slain in Vyapam scam accused.

“It was a black Saturday yesterday. First we heard that a young journalist died while he was trying to talk to the parents of a Vyapam victim..It is high time that we went for an independent investigation under the Supreme Court’s monitoring,” Tankha told ANI.

Akshay Singh, a journalist with TV Today Group, died suddenly yesterday when he had gone to take an interview of the family of a slain Vyapam scam accused in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

Reports say that Singh felt chest pain when he was taking the interview. He was taken to Meghnagar hospital where he was declared brought dead.