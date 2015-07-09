Vyapam scam: Digvijay Singh welcomes SC decision ordering CBI probe

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh today welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court for a CBI probe into all Vyapam scam cases and alleged deaths related to it, saying the country’s faith in judiciary has increased.

“With this decision, the faith of the country in judiciary has increased. We are thankful to the Supreme Court,” he told reporters here.

The apex court’s decision came after it heard a batch of petitions, including one filed by Singh, seeking a CBI probe into all cases arising out of the Vyapam admission and recruitment scam.

Taking a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said, “Thank God…God has now given him (Shivraj) wisdom…Both Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have had to take a U-turn.”

Chouhan had initially washed his hand off a CBI probe, saying it was in the hands of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Singh said it is the first time when corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and police officers, along with middlemen, have cheated lakhs of students.

“Students who were made to believe that money was the only way to get admission to higher education in the state are behind bars but those who took the bribe are roaming free. These arrested students should be made government witness so that they can pinpoint the corrupt people,” the Congress leader said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice H L Dattu clarified that all cases will be transferred to CBI from Monday and the agency will file its report before it on July 24.

Before handing over the probe to CBI, the apex court took on record the submission of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who on behalf of the MP government, said that the state has no objection on transferring to CBI the investigation of cases relating to Vyapam scam and the cases relating to the deaths of people allegedly connected to the scandal for a free and fair probe.