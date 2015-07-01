Vyapam Scam: Digvijay Singh challenging authority of High Court, claims BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s move to file a petition, seeking a Supreme Court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Vyapam scam, and claimed that the former chief minister was challenging the authority of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“All I can say is Dijvijay Singh has been known for creating political rhetoric. He wants to remain in the news,” BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI.

“But now, with this action of going to the Supreme Court, he has proved, that he doesn’t respect the High Court of Madhya Pradesh and therefore, he is challenging the authority of High Court under whose supervision the Vyapam Scam is being investigated,” he added.

The Vyapam Scam involved the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, which holds exams for positions like medical officers, constables, teachers and auditors for government departments.

Candidates allegedly bribed government officials to ensure that they made it to the list of those who cleared the test.