Vyapam scam: Court denies bail to ex-chairman of private college

Court denies bail to ex-chairman of private college (File)

A special court here rejected the bail plea of a former chairman of a private medical college today in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. Special Judge Samaresh Singh remanded accused Vinod Bhandari to judicial custody.

The case against Bhandari was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

An ED official said Bhandari was the chairman of Indore-based Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and Medical College (SAIMS) at the time of the alleged admission-and-recruitment scam, commonly known as the Vyapam (Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board) scam.

Bhandari was booked on charges of colluding with Madhya Pradesh government officers and the exam mafia responsible for committing irregularities in holding the entrance exams for graduate and post-graduate medical courses during 2012 and 2013, the ED official said.

The exams were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

Bhandari allegedly collected a huge amount, selected ineligible candidates after the entrance examination and granted them admission in his college, the ED alleged.

The agency official said Bhandari was accused of buying properties worth Rs 7 crore with the black money earned in the process. The ED has already attached the immovable assets of Bhandari.

The agency has also lodged cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the government officials who are accused in the Vyapam case. It has also filed a prosecution complaint in the court.