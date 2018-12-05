VVIP chopper scam LIVE Updates: Middleman Christian Michel brought to Delhi, to be produced in court today

Christian Michel (Image: ANI)

British national Christian Michel James, middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, who was wanted by Indian probe agencies, was extrdited to New Delhi on Tuesday night from UAE. Michel, 57, was taken directly to the CBI headquarters from the airport. The agency will present him before a special CBI court in Delhi later today seek his custody. Michel’s extradition comes after the UAE’s Court of Cassation upheld a lower court order which stated he could be extradited to India.

The CBI, in a press note, said that entire operation to extradite Michel was carried out under the guidance of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with coordination of interim CBI Director M Nageswara Rao. The operation was named ‘Unicorn’. A team led by Joint CBI Director A Sai Manohar was in Dubai during the extradition process, it said. Also, a team of RAW and Ministry of External Affairs officials were in the UAE to oversee the operation. Michel was taken to India in a special aircraft.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from AgustaWestland. However, the deal was annulled by the Government of India in 2014 over breach of contractual obligations.