VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC reserves verdict on ED plea to cancel Ratul Puri’s bail in money laundering case

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 13, 2019 5:45:20 PM

Justice Suresh Kait reserved the verdict on the ED's plea for setting aside the bail granted to Puri on December 2 by a trial court.

VVIP chopper scam, VVIP chopper scam case, AgustaWestland chopper scam, AgustaWestland case, AgustaWestland scam caseIn the present VVIP chopper scam case, Puri was named as an accused in the sixth chargesheet filed by the ED. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the plea of Enforcement Directorate to set aside bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in money laundering case connected with VVIP chopper scam. Justice Suresh Kait reserved the verdict on the ED’s plea for setting aside the bail granted to Puri on December 2 by a trial court.

The ED, in its plea, has claimed that the trial court has not appreciated all the documents put on record while granting relief to Puri. While granting him the relief, the trial court had directed Puri, who was in the ED custody since September 4, not to “tamper with evidence” or “try to contact or influence the witnesses”.

In the present VVIP chopper scam case, Puri was named as an accused in the sixth chargesheet filed by the ED. The trial court had noted that the “co-accused having similar or greater role than the role of present accused have already been enlarged on bail.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. VVIP chopper scam: Delhi HC reserves verdict on ED plea to cancel Ratul Puri’s bail in money laundering case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Act
2‘Over to non-BJP CMs now’: Prashant Kishor adds to Nitish Kumar’s misery over support to Citizenship Act
3Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani leads BJP’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over ‘rape in India’ remark, demands apology