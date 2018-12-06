VVIP chopper scam: Congress getting sleepless nights, BJP on youth Congress leader arguing for Christian Michel in court

Taking on the Congress over its youth wing leader Aljo K Joseph appearing in a special CBI court to defend Christian Michel, the middleman arrested in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIT chopper scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the grand old party is rattled by the extradition and is exploring ways to defend the Gandhis.

“The Congress party is completely rattled after the extradition of Christian Michel. They know the reason. They had sent their team to defend Christian Michel,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in Delhi.

However, when the matter was reported in media that Joseph, IYC’s legal department head, appeared in the court, the party expelled him with immediate effect and distanced itself from the development.

Reacting to his expulsion, Patra said, “Congress’s Aljo K Joseph appeared for him in Court, they later went through the charade of removing him. The family in Congress is getting sleepless nights.”

Patra also claimed that other lawyers who are assisting Michel in the court are also linked to Congress.

“AK Joseph yesterday said that someone asked to argue in the case. Who is that someone? The Congress should tell,” Patra added.

The BJP leader said that there are two other lawyers of Christian Michel, Vishnu Shankar who is the son of a Kerala Congress leader and Sriram Parakkat who has been an NSUI member.

“All three have worked under big Congress lawyers like Salman Khurshid and Kapil Sibal,” he said.

The Congress, he said, through its lawyers told the court there was no need of remand. “This is a signal to the agencies that the Congress party stands rock solid behind Christian Michel,” Patra said.