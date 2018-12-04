VVIP chopper scam: Big win for Modi govt! AgustaWestland middleman James Christian Michel being extradited to India tonight

Michel is accused of money laundering, commercial fraud and bribery in the case.

VVIP chopper scam: In a big win for Indian security agencies and Modi government, James Christian Michel, one of the key accused in AgustaWestland scam case is set to be extradited to India tonight, news agency ANI has confirmed citing Khaleej Times report. Michel is accused of money laundering, commercial fraud and bribery in the case. On November 19th, the highest court in Dubai had approved India’s request for Michel’s extradition, earlier today, the UAE government also gave its nod to for the same.

The procedure to extradite a wanted accused from foreign land takes place in coordination with the Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department. A well-known British consultant, Michel was allegedly hired by AgustaWestland to convince top officials in IAF to secure Rs 3,600 crore deal from India.

He is one of the three key accused middlemen in the case with others being Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa. In India, the case is being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In its charge sheet filed in June 2016, the ED had accused James Christian Michel of receiving EUR 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

