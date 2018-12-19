VVIP chopper deal: Delhi court extends Christian Michel’s judicial custody till December 28

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 4:00 PM

A local Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of British national Christian Michel, a key accused in Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case, till December 28, news agency ANI reported.

A local Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of British national Christian Michel, a key accused in Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case, till December 28, news agency ANI reported.

Christian Michel was extradited by UAE authorities to India earlier this month.

During the hearing today, the 54-year-old man’s counsel told the court that Michel was not required for custodial interrogation because no purpose will be served by keeping his client in custody.

Earlier, the court had sent Michel to 15 days’ CBI custody to allow the probe agency to interrogate him.

Michel was among three middlemen wanted by Indian agencies for their involvement in manipulating the deal to purchase helicopters from British firm AgustaWestland. However, the deal was annulled by the Indian government in January 2014 after reports of discrepancies.

