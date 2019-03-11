‘Lodged in jail with Kashmiri terrorist’, Christian Michel appeals court for change of prison ward

Michel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 after his extradition from Dubai. (File Photo/ANI)

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, has approached the court requesting to change his prison cell. Michel has written a letter to Special CBI Judge in this regard.

Michel, in his letter, has claimed that he has been lodged in the jail along with Kashmiri terrorist and 160 people. He further added that Ward 6 is located at an isolated place inside the prison premises.

A Delhi court had in February asked for a detailed report from the jail authorities on a similar plea of Michel in which he had claimed that he has been kept in solitary confinement in the prison. The jail authorities had then rejected the allegations that Michel was being denied of common facilities.

Michel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 after his extradition from Dubai. He was sent to judicial custody in a money-laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.