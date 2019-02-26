VVIP Chopper case: Middleman Christian Michel’s judicial custody extended by one day

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 11:56 AM

Special judge Arvind Kumar extended his custody in the case lodged by CBI. Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Christian Michel by one day

A Delhi court Tuesday extended by one day the judicial custody of alleged middleman Christian Michel, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

