VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends defence agent to judicial custody till April 20

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 12:23 PM

A Delhi court Monday sent Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper case, to judicial custody till April 20.

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends defence agent to judicial custody till April 20 (Representational image)

A Delhi court Monday sent Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper case, to judicial custody till April 20. Special Judge Arvind Kumar sent Gupta to judicial custody. Gupta was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe agency had said Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

